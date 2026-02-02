'Grammy' 2026: Điều kỳ diệu lần đầu tiên dành cho K-pop

Từ "Album của năm" đến "Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc nhất' và hơn thế nữa, Viện Hàn lâm Thu âm đã vinh danh những ngôi sao hàng đầu của làng nhạc vào Chủ Nhật (1/2/2026), tại Lễ trao giải Grammy 2026.

Năm nay, các thành viên của Viện Hàn lâm Thu âm đã bỏ phiếu cho gần 100 hạng mục, bao gồm: "Album của năm" đã đề cập ở trên, cũng như "Bài hát của năm", "Nhà sản xuất của năm" và "Bản thu âm của năm"... Kendrick Lamar dẫn đầu danh sách đề cử năm 2026 với 9 đề cử (giành 3 tượng vàng Grammy). Lady Gaga theo sau với 7 đề cử (giành 2 tượng vàng Grammy), cùng với các nhà sản xuất Jack Antonoff và Cirkut. Những nghệ sĩ được đề cử 6 lần trong năm nay bao gồm Sabrina Carpenter và Bad Bunny, cùng nhiều người khác.

Ngay cả khi không giành được giải Grammy nào, nhưng Rosé vẫn làm nên lịch sử với tư cách là nghệ sĩ Kpop đầu tiên được đề cử và biểu diễn tại lễ trao giải Grammy.

Danh sách giải Grammy lần thứ 68:

Song of the year

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Best pop solo performance

Lola Young – Messy

Best pop vocal album

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Best contemporary country album

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Best música urbana album

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Best new artist

Olivia Dean

Best rap album

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Best dance-pop recording

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Best rap performance

Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)

Best country solo performance

Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be

Best rap song

Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

Best pop duo/group performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Best R&B album

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Best rock album

Turnstile – Never Enough

Best dance/electronic album

FKA twigs – Eusexua

Best rock performance

Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)

Best metal performance

Turnstile – Birds

Best R&B performance

Kehlani – Folded

Best traditional R&B performance

Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie

Best R&B song

Kehlani – Folded

Best alternative music album

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Best traditional country album

Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health

Best global music performance

Bad Bunny – EoO

Best rock song

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be

Best country song

Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List

Best alternative music performance

The Cure – Alone

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Sinners

Best music video

Doechii – Anxiety

Best song written for visual media

Huntr/x – Golden (from KPop: Demon Hunters)

Best Latin pop album

Natalia Lafourcade - Cancionera

Best folk album

I’m With Her - Wild and Clear and Blue

Best dance/electronic recording

Tame Impala – End of Summer

Best African music Performance

Tyla – PUSH 2 START

Best jazz performance

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live)

Best orchestral performance

Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie

Best jazz performance

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live)

Best comedy album

Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – luther

Producer of the year

Cirkut

Songwriter of the year

Amy Allen