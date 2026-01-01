Hướng dẫn cách tạo ảnh chụp cùng pháo hoa đón năm mới bằng Gemini AI

Chỉ với vài dòng mô tả chi tiết, bạn có thể yêu cầu AI tạo ra bất kỳ khung cảnh nào về pháo hoa mà bạn mong muốn, từ bầu trời đêm lung linh huyền ảo đến những chùm sáng rực rỡ bay cao. Bài viết này sẽ chỉ cho bạn cách "ra lệnh" để có được những bức ảnh pháo hoa đón năm mới ưng ý nhất.

Bước 1: Chuẩn bị ảnh gốc và câu lệnh

Đầu tiên, bạn cần chuẩn bị một bức ảnh chân dung hoặc ảnh toàn thân của chính mình, hoặc một nhân vật nào đó mà bạn muốn đặt vào bối cảnh pháo hoa. Bức ảnh này nên có chất lượng tốt, rõ mặt và không quá tối.

Bước 2: Truy cập Gemini và nhập câu lệnh

Mở ứng dụng Google Gemini trên điện thoại hoặc truy cập vào trang web của Gemini trên máy tính. Sau đó, bạn tìm đến tính năng tạo ảnh (thường có biểu tượng hình ảnh hoặc camera). Tải lên bức ảnh chân dung hoặc ảnh bạn muốn ghép vào. Cuối cùng, nhập câu lệnh chi tiết bạn đã chuẩn bị vào ô nhập liệu và gửi đi.

Câu lệnh 1:

Exact same face as reference image, young East Asian woman with wavy brown hair, warm smile, holding lit golden sparkler, white beret with red bow, white fur scarf, red wool coat, dark night street with orange bokeh lights, photorealistic, sharp focus on eyes, 8k --ar 2:3 --v 6

Photorealistic portrait of a young East Asian woman in her early 20s with long wavy brown hair cascading over shoulders, soft curtain bangs framing her round symmetrical face, large round doe eyes with subtle sparkle, fair porcelain skin with natural glow, soft pink lips in a gentle warm smile, holding a lit golden sparkler firework in her right hand raised slightly to the side, sparks glowing brightly with warm orange-yellow trails, wearing a fluffy white beret hat with a small red bow on the side, cozy white faux fur scarf wrapped loosely around neck, long red wool coat with white fur trim on collar and cuffs, loose fit oversized style, standing in a dark nighttime urban street with soft bokeh orange streetlights and blurred city lights in the background, warm sparkler light illuminating her face softly from the hand, cinematic depth of field, sharp focus on face and sparkler, highly detailed textures on fur and wool, natural skin pores and hair strands, professional photography like Canon EOS 5D, 8k resolution, HDR --ar 2:3 --v 6 --q 2 --style raw

Câu lệnh 2:

A cinematic portrait of a beautiful young Asian woman holding sparklers in both hands at night. She is wearing a cozy white fluffy fleece jacket (sherpa jacket). Her long black hair is slightly windblown. She has a gentle, sweet smile and is tilting her head slightly, looking directly at the camera. The background is a bright, bokeh blur of fireworks and city lights, creating a magical, dreamy, and festive New Year's Eve atmosphere. Soft lighting illuminating her face, sparks flying, high quality, photorealistic, 8k resolution, shallow depth of field.

Câu lệnh 3:

Full body photo of a girl with my face, recreating the exact pose and outfit from a reference image. She is standing on a dark rooftop at night, body angled, head tilted slightly, hands clasped together near her chin, long dark hair flowing in the wind. Outfit: a white fuzzy faux fur sweater, a white lace tiered mini skirt, a red and black plaid scarf, and a white fluffy beanie. She wears white fuzzy thigh-high leg warmers with tiny yellow chick accents at the top. Background: a dark night sky filled with massive exploding golden fireworks, a thin orange sunset glow on the horizon over a dark city silhouette. Style: High-quality flash photography, sharp focus on the girl, cinematic lighting, 8k resolution, ultra-detailed.

Câu lệnh 4:

A high-quality full-body photo of a beautiful young woman with the exact face and features from the reference image. She is posing on a sandy beach at night with a joyful smile, raising one arm high and making a peace sign. She is wearing a white off-the-shoulder ruffled mini dress with buttons down the front. The night sky is filled with massive, spectacular pink and magenta fireworks, casting a vibrant pinkish-purple glow over the entire scene and the sand. In the far background, there are silhouettes of a crowd of people. Cinematic lighting, flash photography style, sharp focus on the woman, 8k resolution, ultra-detailed textures.

Câu lệnh 5:

A high-quality, candid-style photo of a beautiful young woman looking up and to the side with a big, joyful smile. She is wearing a dark charcoal gray high-neck half-zip fleece jacket. Directly behind and above her, the dark night sky is filled with a massive, spectacular explosion of golden, red, and green fireworks. The lighting is cinematic, with the warm, vibrant glow of the fireworks illuminating her face and hair. The shot is from a slightly low angle, captured with a vintage film aesthetic, slight grain, and rich textures. Authentic festival atmosphere, 8k resolution, ultra-detailed --ar 3:4