Câu lệnh để tạo những bức ảnh đường phố chân thực nhất qua Google Gemini AI

Dưới đây là 5 câu lệnh mẫu giúp bạn tạo nên những bức ảnh đường phố chân thật đến khó tin. Mỗi câu lệnh mang một phong cách riêng giúp bạn dễ dàng chọn vibe phù hợp với bản thân chỉ trong vài giây.

Câu lệnh 1

Create an image from the attached person’s reference with 100% facial accuracy. A stylish young woman with fair skin and a slim figure.

Location: Leaning against a streetlight in the middle of a city crosswalk, surrounded by European-style buildings and rows of palm trees.

Lighting: Warm golden-hour sunlight, soft and cinematic.

Hair: Long straight black hair, naturally flowing.

Makeup: Korean celebrity-inspired - pink blush, big bright eyes with thin eyeliner, long curled lashes, and glossy pink-red lips.

Outfit: White sleeveless V-neck shirt with a wide collar, paired with a dark gray striped tie and a white pleated mini skirt (low-waisted, revealing the navel).

Accessories: Thin silver necklace, silver watch, and trendy black sunglasses resting on her head.

Pose: Leaning on the pole, slightly tilting her head, one hand touching her hair or head, the other holding a famous coffee cup. Confident, chill, attractive, and subtly sexy.

Lighting: Natural evening light.

Angle: Slightly high-angle shot.

Camera: Realistic smartphone lifestyle photo, ultra-detailed 8K clarity, lighting adjusted to make the subject stand out. Korean fashion editorial style.

Câu lệnh 2

Create an image from the attached person’s reference with 100% facial accuracy. A stylish young woman with fair skin and a slim figure.

Location: Standing outside at the counter or take-out window of a shop.

The shop has white walls, an open window for orders, and a visible drink preparation counter inside.

Surroundings:

Medium-to-large green trees overhead, ground covered with scattered leaves and small branches.

At the bottom left corner, there’s a drink menu sign showing pictures of tea and coffee.

Hair: Long wavy black hair reaching the waist, slightly tousled.

Outfit:

Tight cropped camo T-shirt (olive green/brown) with vintage-printed text in the center - “HEAVEN ANGEL” and “GLITCH.”

Very short light gray ruffled mini skirt with elastic waistband (low-waisted, showing the navel).

Accessories:

Silver watch and bracelet on the left wrist.

Small black shoulder bag on the right.

Makeup: Korean-style - light brown eyeshadow, pink blush, big eyes, thin eyeliner, long lashes, and glossy pink-red lips.

Pose: Leaning against the counter, one hand resting on it while tilting head slightly toward the counter; the other hand holding a green tea cup. Charming and graceful vibe.

Camera angle: Slightly high angle.

Lighting: Natural daylight or adjusted smartphone lighting to emphasize the subject.

Camera: Realistic smartphone lifestyle photography, ultra-detailed 8K.

Câu lệnh 3

Create an image from the attached person’s reference with 100% facial accuracy. A stylish young woman with fair skin and a slim figure.

Location: Standing in an underground walkway or tunnel.

Details:

Walls: White subway tiles with dark grout lines, accented by a brick-red or brown-red tile stripe at waist level.

Floor: Alternating tile patterns.

Railings: Dual dark metal handrails mounted on the wall.

Lighting: Overhead fluorescent lights, soft shadows, and visible surface texture.

Hair: Long black twin braids, loose and slightly messy, with soft bangs framing the face.

Outfit:

Oversized hoodie or sports jersey in navy and deep red/burgundy, printed with large numbers or letters and white star patches on sleeves.

Short flared denim skirt under the hoodie.

Accessories:

White knee-high socks with blue and red stripes.

Chunky metallic silver sneakers.

Medium silver shoulder bag with pink-white straps.

Thin black choker and small necklace.

Dark rectangular sunglasses on head.

Small hoop earrings.

Pose: Standing close to or leaning on the tiled wall, arms crossed under oversized sleeves, left leg bent with foot resting on wall, right leg straight supporting body weight. Slight head tilt. Confident, cool, cute yet sexy.

Makeup: Natural Korean-style - light pink blush, big eyes, thin eyeliner, long lashes, glossy pink lips.

Lighting: Indoor artificial or soft natural light.

Câu lệnh 4

Create an image from the attached person’s reference with 100% facial accuracy. A stylish young woman with fair skin and a slim figure.

Location: Casually posing on a wooden staircase inside a house.

The right wall is beige/cream with a vintage framed painting on the top left and a wall lamp glowing warm yellow on the right.

Hair: Long wavy black hair with soft front strands, wearing a maroon/champagne cap embroidered with white text “1988. NEW YORK".

Outfit:

Tight maroon/red cropped T-shirt (cotton or stretchy fabric).

Light-wash baggy low-rise jeans showing the waistline and black underwear band with “VICTORIA’S SECRET” logo.

Accessories:

Black leather bag with wide strap and metal eyelets.

Large gold/silver ring on right hand, white nails, small earrings.

Makeup: Korean celebrity-inspired - pink blush, big eyes with thin eyeliner, long lashes, glossy pink-red lips.

Pose: Body slightly turned left, head tilted, right hip pushed out, left arm resting on the stair rail holding the bag, right hand in the jeans pocket. Looking straight at the camera - confident, calm, attractive, and sexy.

Lighting: Natural indoor light with warm, cozy tones.

Angle: Slightly high-angle shot.

Camera: Realistic smartphone photo, lifestyle tone, sharp 8K details, Korean fashion vibe.

Câu lệnh 5

Create an image from the attached person’s reference with 100% facial accuracy. A stylish young woman with fair skin and a slim figure.

Location: Outside on the sidewalk in front of a modern café or building with light gray/white concrete walls and large glass windows reflecting soft light.

The wall sign reads “pico pico.” There’s a triangular café board with a black coffee cup logo.

Hair: Long black hair tied up in a messy high bun with face-framing strands.

Outfit:

Long plaid dress in navy/gray/white tones with red ruffles on the neckline and straps, fitted waist, flared ankle-length skirt.

Red Converse sneakers with white soles.

Accessories:

Bright red hair ribbon, silver necklace with pendant, and black handbag placed beside her.

Makeup: Korean-style - soft brown eyeshadow, big bright eyes, thin eyeliner, long lashes, pink blush, and glossy pink lips.

Pose: Sitting casually on the pavement or low edge, legs stretched slightly forward, head tilted gently, looking calmly at the camera - relaxed and serene.

Lighting: Natural daylight, softly brightened for clarity and skin tone enhancement.

Camera: Realistic smartphone lifestyle photo, ultra-detailed 8K.

Cách tạo ảnh cực ảo bằng Gemini AI

Bước 1: Chọn ảnh rõ mặt, ánh sáng tự nhiên, gương mặt thư giãn. Nên dùng ảnh không filter để AI nhận diện chuẩn hơn.

Bước 2: Truy cập Gemini để tải ảnh chân dung làm ảnh mẫu (reference).

Bước 3: Nhập hoặc Dán câu lệnh tạo ảnh bạn thích.

Bước 4: Nhấn Enter để Gemini tạo ảnh. Nếu chưa ưng, bấm “Regenerate” để AI tạo lại.

Bước 5: Tải ảnh về chỉnh sáng, tăng ấm hoặc thêm hiệu ứng film nhẹ bằng Lightroom, Snapseed hay CapCut AI.