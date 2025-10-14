Câu lệnh tạo bức hình gia đình bằng AI Gemini đẹp không thua kém chụp studio

Bước 1: Truy cập công cụ AI Gemini và tải ảnh lên

Đầu tiên, bạn tìm kiếm và truy cập vào trang web của Google Gemini hoặc ứng dụng Gemini trên điện thoại. Chọn tính năng "Tạo hình ảnh" (Image Generation) hoặc giao diện nhập câu lệnh trực tiếp.

Sau đó, bạn tải lên bức ảnh gốc gia đình hoặc ảnh từng người mà bạn muốn AI sử dụng khuôn mặt. Lưu ý chọn ảnh rõ nét, chính diện, không bị che bởi tóc hay vật thể. Bên cạnh đó, ánh sáng cần đồng đều giữa các thành viên, không quá tối hoặc bị ngược sáng mạnh để AI lấy nét tốt nhất.

Bước 2: Nhập câu lệnh

Copy paste một trong các câu lệnh mẫu với concept gia đình dưới đây mà bạn yêu thích.

Ảnh 1: Concept hoàng gia, quý tộc

Create a hyper-realistic elegant family studio portrait of four members, keeping their real faces, hairstyles, and skin tones exactly the same as in the uploaded photo. The father is seated confidently in a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt, black bow tie, and a white flower pin, exuding sophistication. The mother stands gracefully beside him, wearing a long black evening gown with thin straps, black gloves decorated with pearls, a black hat with a veil, and a white floral accessory, looking elegant and poised. The daughter is standing on one side, wearing a chic black dress with white accents, a small tiara headband, and holding a black flower accessory, smiling sweetly. The son stands on the other side, wearing a double-breasted black suit with a white shirt, bow tie, and white flower pin, smiling brightly. The background is a deep brown studio backdrop, creating a timeless, luxurious, and classic family portrait atmosphere. 9:16 ratio.

Ảnh 2: Concept lễ hội, truyền thống Tết

Create a hyper-realistic family studio portrait of four members, keeping their real faces, hairstyles, and skin tones exactly the same as in the uploaded photo. The father is seated on the left in a traditional red áo dài with subtle patterns, smiling warmly while holding his young daughter. The daughter is wearing a red áo dài with colorful decorative details, sitting sweetly on her father’s lap. The son is standing in the middle, dressed in a bright red áo dài with a white dragon embroidered on the chest, smiling brightly while holding hands with his parents. The mother is seated on the right, wearing a long flowing red áo dài with white pants, styled with a side braid and a gentle smile. The background is a deep red studio backdrop decorated with a vase of red flowers, creating a festive, elegant, and warm Tết family atmosphere. 9:16 ratio.

Ảnh 3: Concept thanh lịch, cổ điển

Create a hyper-realistic family studio portrait of four members, keeping their real faces, hairstyles, and skin tones exactly the same as in the uploaded photo. The father is seated on the right in a light gray suit with a white shirt, smiling warmly. The mother is seated on the left in a casual white T-shirt and black skirt, with a natural, gentle smile. The 7-year-old son sits between his parents, wearing a smart outfit with gray pants, a white shirt, a red bow tie, and suspenders, smiling brightly with confidence. The 5-year-old daughter sits next to him, wearing a lovely pink dress, looking sweet and graceful. The family is sitting together on an elegant white sofa with carved details. The background features a classic indoor studio setup with floral decorations, wall art, and soft lighting, creating a cozy, elegant, and harmonious family atmosphere. 9:16 ratio.

Ảnh 4: Concept cưới Hàn Quốc

Create a hyper-realistic elegant family studio portrait of five members, keeping their real faces, hairstyles, and skin tones exactly the same as in the uploaded photo. The mother is seated gracefully in a flowing white wedding gown with lace details and a veil, smiling warmly. Beside her is the 9-year-old son, wearing a dark blue suit with a bow tie, looking confident and cheerful. Next to him is the 6-year-old son, dressed smartly in a matching suit, standing tall with a bright smile. The 4-year-old son is positioned playfully in front, wearing a stylish outfit with suspenders and a bow tie, looking cute and lively. The father is sitting on a black leather armchair, dressed in a blue checkered suit with a white shirt and bow tie, exuding sophistication. The background features a dark, classic studio wall with a large vase of white flowers on one side and a vintage standing lamp on the other, creating a luxurious, timeless, and celebratory family atmosphere. 9:16 ratio.

Bước 3: Chỉnh sửa và tải về

Gemini sẽ trả về bức ảnh hoàn thiện sau khi bạn nhấp gửi câu lệnh. Nếu hình ảnh chưa ưng ý, bạn hãy điều chỉnh một vài từ khóa trong Prompt (ví dụ: thay đổi màu sắc trang phục, ánh sáng) và tạo lại.

Thay vì phải chuẩn bị trang phục cầu kỳ, tìm kiếm phông nền lý tưởng hay lo lắng về ánh sáng, Gemini cho phép bạn tải lên một bức ảnh chụp chung của cả gia đình và sử dụng các câu lệnh chi tiết để hoàn chỉnh lại bức ảnh đó theo phong cách chuyên nghiệp.

Vậy là chỉ với vài phút thao tác đơn giản, bạn đã sở hữu ngay bộ ảnh gia đình chất lượng cao mà không cần tốn chi phí và thời gian tại studio. Thử ngay cùng Gemini AI để tạo nên những kỷ niệm đáng nhớ và chia sẻ khoảnh khắc hạnh phúc gia đình đến mọi người nhé.