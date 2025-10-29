Biến hóa bức hình theo chủ đề Halloween huyền bí với câu lệnh từ Gemini AI

Bước 1: Truy cập vào công cụ AI Gemini

Tìm kiếm và truy cập vào trang web của Google Gemini hoặc ứng dụng Google Gemini. Sau đó, bạn chọn vào mục Tạo hình ảnh ở trên thanh đặt câu hỏi.

Bước 2: Chọn ảnh và câu lệnh

Chọn tấm ảnh mà bạn muốn AI ghép và copy paste các câu lệnh có sẵn sau đây:

Prompt 1: “Ultra-realistic DSLR gothic editorial portrait at a candlelit birthday table.

Use the person in the uploaded photo, keeping the exact same face and identity.

Outfit: gothic black dress with lace details.

Hair styled straight and dark, framing the face.

Accessories: dark red lipstick, silver rings, dramatic eyeliner.

Backdrop: lace tablecloth with white frosted cake decorated with cherries, tall white candles, red ribbons, scattered cherries.

Pose: sitting at the table, lifting black spiderweb lace veil dramatically above the head.

Lighting: warm golden candlelight with soft shadows, gothic romantic atmosphere".

Prompt 2: “CC Paige Create a photo of me in a dreamy y2k style standing in a 70s style kitchen decorated with vintage halloween decor, with a retro tv in the back displaying the movie halloweentown on the screen as i hold a large 90s style orange chorded phone and in a thoughtful daydreaming pose her long black hair falls freely with gold clips on each side. she wears delicate jewelry including dainty gold necklaces and accessories and gold chunky rings. She should be plus size with tattoos and piercings. the room behind her is a 70s style kitchen decorated in dark wood, avocado green and oranges with vintage 1980s Halloween decor, there is a counter in front of her with newspaper, carving tools and pumpkin guts and seeds and two carved jack-o'-lanterns with spooky retro faces. her makeup is dark yet glamorous with brown lipgloss and brown lip liner. the photo should have a grainy 70s style to it with a light source like a lamp in a dimly lit room at night. a bowl of popcorn rests beside her on the other side of the kitchen counter the background behind her should be slightly dark and ominous. Do not change my facial features, do not change my face".

Prompt 3: "Use the image attached. Create a portrait of a beautiful woman sits cross-legged in the center foreground, her gaze fixed directly at the viewer with a serious, composed expression. She has long wavy hair and is wearing a voluminous, layered black gown with intricate lace details, a corseted bodice, and a black choker necklace. She holds an open book in her lap, suggesting a ritual or spell.

The Setting and Props

The scene is set on a forest floor covered in fallen autumn leaves. The background consists of tall, slender tree trunks disappearing into a dense mist or fog, creating a moody and isolated atmosphere.

Arranged around her are several traditional, macabre, and magical props:

Cauldron: Directly in front of her is a large, black cauldron sitting over glowing embers or a small fire, with flames clearly visible rising from the pot.

Candles: Multiple black taper candles are lit and arranged in candelabras and single holders on both sides of the cauldron, casting a warm, flickering light that contrasts with the cool, blue-gray mist of the forest.

Raven: Perched on a thick branch just to her left is a large, black raven or crow, a classic symbol in gothic imagery and folklore.

Other Items: Scattered among the leaves are various other items, including a human skull, small glass bottles filled with colorful liquids (potions), and what appear to be old books or scrolls.

The image successfully combines elements of nature, fashion, and dark magic to create a highly theatrical and captivating portrait.

Ultra realistic, 8K, cinematic cosplay photography, photorealistic textures of clothes, skin, hair and objects".

Prompt 4: "Keep the face exactly as in the uploaded photo. Create an image of A portrait of a beautiful young woman dressed as a sophisticated witch. She has long, flowing dark hair and a dramatic, elegant makeup look with dark eyeliner and bold red lipstick. She wears a classic pointed witch hat, a black strapless or spaghetti strap top/dress with intricate lace details, long black velvet gloves, and a luxurious black faux fur stole draped over her shoulders. She holds a single long-stemmed deep red rose delicately in her gloved hand, pointing it slightly forward. Her pose is alluring, looking back over her shoulder with a captivating gaze. The background is a smooth, gradient blue-gray, providing a striking contrast to her dark attire and the red rose. The lighting is soft but dramatic, highlighting her features and the textures of her clothing".

Prompt 5: "Keep the face exactly as in the uploaded photo. Create an image of A young, sophisticated woman with sculpted finger waves and elegant makeup (defined eyebrows, long lashes, glossy dark red lipstick) sitting elegantly in a vintage classic car. She is wearing a pearl necklace and large pearl stud earrings, with long red velvet gloves. The car interior is luxurious, showcasing the classic design, with soft lighting illuminating her and the car's details. She has a glamorous and youthful expression, capturing a scene from a classic Hollywood movie, fashion photography style, with a slightly softer and more delicate facial structure. High-quality beauty studio photography, ultra-realistic, 8K resolution".

Prompt 6: “Use the image attached. Create a realistic portrait of a beautiful woman.

This is a highly evocative and haunting portrait that suggests a figure from a gothic horror or ghost story, perhaps an "Undead Bride" or "Corpse Bride".

The subject is a woman with dark hair, looking directly at the viewer with an intense, sorrowful expression.

Key Features

Attire: She is wearing a tattered, old wedding gown that appears aged and pale white/off-white. The dress features thin straps, a corset-style bodice with lacing, and a sheer, lacy chemise or undershirt with a web-like pattern visible around her collarbones. She is also wearing a sheer white veil draped over her head.

Makeup/Appearance: Her face is painted with an unsettling effect. Her skin is an unnatural, stark white, and prominent black "cracks" or veins are painted onto her forehead, cheeks, and neck, suggesting the appearance of old, broken porcelain or dead skin. Her eye makeup is dark and sunken, and her lips are painted a dark red.

Props: She holds a large bouquet of dried, withered flowers and sprigs, which reinforces the theme of decay and lost life.

Setting: The background is dark, misty, and blurred, dominated by cool blue and gray tones. Faint, dark architectural elements (perhaps a decaying building or gazebo) are visible, adding to the desolate, gloomy atmosphere.

The overall mood is one of tragic beauty, decay, and supernatural melancholy.Ultra realistic, 8K, cinematic cosplay photography, photorealistic textures of clothes, skin, hair and objects".

Prompt 7: "Use the uploaded face without altering any features. Scene: a 90s-style bedroom decorated in pink and black. The woman has long straight black hair, wearing an outfit inspired by the Chucky doll - a plaid satin skirt and black-and-white top. She sits on a bed holding a small Chucky doll on her lap. Background: posters and magazines scattered around, dim neon lighting. Retro cinematic tone, 8K quality".

Prompt 8: "Tạo bức ảnh chụp trung cảnh (medium shot) theo phong cách điện ảnh, mô tả cuộc gặp gỡ căng thẳng giữa hai nhân vật.

Nhân vật 1 (Bên phải): Pennywise the Dancing Clown, với lớp trang điểm trắng bệch, nụ cười ma quái và mái tóc đỏ đặc trưng. Hắn mặc bộ trang phục hề thời Victoria màu xám be, cũ kỹ với cổ áo xếp nếp lớn và ba cục pom-pom màu đỏ sẫm ở giữa. Bàn tay đeo găng trắng của hắn đang giơ một quả bóng bay màu đỏ rực về phía nhân vật còn lại.

Nhân vật 2 (Bên trái): Một phụ nữ trẻ xinh đẹp như hình được tải lên, nhìn nghiêng (profile view). Giữ nguyên khuôn mặt và thần thái của người phụ nữ trong ảnh đã tải lên, không thay đổi bất kỳ đặc điểm nào. Cô mặc một bộ váy ngắn mini-dress màu trắng, lấy cảm hứng từ trang phục của hề, với đường viền đỏ, cổ áo xếp nếp trắng và ba cục pom-pom màu đỏ rực đính dọc thân váy. Cô đeo găng tay opera màu trắng dài qua khuỷu tay. Ánh mắt cô nhìn thẳng vào Pennywise một cách mãnh liệt và cảnh giác.

Bối cảnh: Họ đang đứng trên một cánh đồng cỏ khô, hoang vắng. Cỏ cao, úa màu vàng nâu. Phía xa bên trái là một nhà kho bằng gỗ tối màu, cũ nát. Bầu trời u ám, mây phủ, tạo cảm giác ảm đạm.

Ánh sáng và Phong cách: Ánh sáng tự nhiên, dịu nhẹ và khuếch tán (diffused lighting), như vào một ngày nhiều mây hoặc lúc chạng vạng. Bảng màu tổng thể bị giảm bão hòa (desaturated) và có tông màu lạnh, u tối, ngoại trừ màu đỏ rực của quả bóng bay và các chi tiết pom-pom, tạo nên điểm nhấn tương phản mạnh. Bức ảnh có không khí ma mị, căng thẳng và đậm chất điện ảnh kinh dị (cinematic horror)".

Bước 3: Hoàn tất

Sau khi nhập câu lệnh, bạn chỉ cần chờ vài giây để Gemini xử lý và tạo nên bức ảnh Halloween hoàn chỉnh. Khi thành phẩm xuất hiện, hãy tải ngay về để lưu giữ hoặc chia sẻ cùng bạn bè.

Một gợi ý nhỏ là bạn nên thử nhiều lần, vì mỗi lần tạo ảnh, Gemini đều mang đến một bức ảnh khác nhau giúp bạn tìm ra phiên bản ấn tượng nhất của chính mình.