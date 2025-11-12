Loạt câu lệnh tạo ảnh check-in giữa trời tuyết trắng mùa Đông đậm chất điện ảnh

Bước 1: Truy cập vào công cụ AI Gemini

Tìm kiếm và truy cập vào trang web của Google Gemini hoặc ứng dụng Google Gemini. Sau đó, bạn chọn vào mục Tạo hình ảnh ở trên thanh đặt câu hỏi.

Bước 2: Chọn ảnh và nhập câu lệnh

Chọn tấm ảnh mà bạn muốn AI ghép và copy paste các câu lệnh có sẵn sau đây:

PROMPT 1: “SHOT: Composition: Close-up centered face portrait, focused on eyes and lips. Camera Settings: ISO 400, f/2.8, 1/125 s. Film Grain: Fine, subtle.

LENS EFFECTS: Optics: Slight shallow depth blur, natural sharpness on eyes. Artifacts: None. Depth of Field: Very shallow, background fully blurred.

SUBJECT: Description: serene expression. Wardrobe: Thick hooded winter coat lined with frost and snow. Grooming: Natural skin with frost and ice crystals on face and eyelashes, subtle pink lips.

SCENE: Location: Snowy outdoor environment, winter setting. Time of Day: Soft natural daylight, overcast. Environment: Cold, frosty, heavily snow-laden atmosphere.

VISUAL DETAILS: Action: Still, looking directly into the camera. Props: None. Physics: Frost and snow particles clinging to clothing and hair strands.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lighting: Soft diffused daylight, cool color temperature around 6500K. Tone: Calm, chilly, ethereal. Color Palette: Cool blues, grays, soft whites, muted skin tones.

TEXT ELEMENTS: Visible Text: None. Typography: None. Placement: None.

STYLE: Visual Aesthetic: Realistic, naturalistic winter portrait with fine detail.

IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

PROMPT 2: “SHOT: Composition: Tight medium portrait, centered subject with closed eyes. Camera Settings: ISO 400, f/4.0, 1/125s. Film Grain: Fine.

LENS EFFECTS: Optics: Neutral sharpness, slight background blur. Artifacts: None. Depth of Field: Shallow focus on face.

SUBJECT: Description: serene expression with closed eyes. Wardrobe: Thick light gray winter coat, large fluffy white earmuffs, deep red fringed scarf wrapped around neck, white gloves. Grooming: Long dark hair loose, soft natural makeup, neat bangs.

SCENE: Location: Snowy outdoor forest environment with tall pine trees blurred in background. Time of Day: Daytime, diffused soft natural light. Environment: Actively falling snow creating a winter wonderland atmosphere.

VISUAL DETAILS: Action: Subject standing still with arms crossed, eyes closed in peaceful moment. Props: None. Physics: Snowflakes mid-air around subject, cold visible from breath not shown.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lighting: Soft natural daylight illuminating face evenly, no harsh shadows. Tone: Calm serene winter mood. Color Palette: Cool blues and whites with contrasting deep red scarf.

TEXT ELEMENTS: Visible Text: None. Typography: None. Placement: None.

STYLE: Visual Aesthetic: Realistic photographic portrait capturing quiet introspective moment in snow.

IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

PROMPT 3: “SHOT: Composition: Medium close-up, side profile, centered. Camera Settings: ISO 400, f/2.8, 1/500s. Film Grain: Fine natural grain.

LENS EFFECTS: Optics: Slight bokeh background blur. Artifacts: None. Depth of Field: Shallow focus on subject.

SUBJECT: Wardrobe: Black winter coat, snow visible on fabric. Grooming: Long straight black hair with snowflakes scattered throughout.

SCENE: Location: Snowy outdoor field or forest edge. Time of Day: Overcast daylight. Environment: Snowfall with misty background, muted tones.

VISUAL DETAILS: Action: Subject looking to side contemplatively. Props: None. Physics: Falling snow captured mid-air, snow on hair and coat.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lighting: Soft diffused natural light, no harsh shadows. Tone: Calm, cold, moody. Color Palette: Muted grays, whites, and deep blacks.

TEXT ELEMENTS: Visible Text: None. Typography: None. Placement: None.

STYLE: Visual Aesthetic: Minimalist natural portrait with wintry atmosphere.

IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

PROMPT 4: “SHOT: Composition: Close-up portrait, subject facing slightly left, centered. Camera Settings: Shallow depth, ISO 400, f/2.0, 1/125 s. Film Grain: Fine grain.

LENS EFFECTS: Optics: Soft focus, slight vignette. Artifacts: None. Depth of Field: Very shallow, blurred background.

SUBJECT: Description: poised expression. Wardrobe: Black textured fur coat, black wool beret hat. Grooming: Neatly styled black hair tucked under beret, subtle makeup with red lips, pearl earrings.

SCENE: Location: Snowy outdoor forest, blurred snow-laden trees. Time of Day: Daytime, overcast. Environment: Falling snow, cold winter atmosphere.

VISUAL DETAILS: Action: Subject looking over shoulder toward camera. Props: None. Physics: Visible snowflakes gently falling and settling on clothing and hat.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lighting: Soft natural diffused light, muted shadows. Tone: Cool, moody, serene. Color Palette: Muted blues, blacks, whites, with subtle red lip contrast.

TEXT ELEMENTS: Visible Text: None. Typography: None. Placement: None. STYLE: Visual Aesthetic: Cinematic portrait with vintage winter fashion influence.

IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

PROMPT 5: “SHOT: Composition: Medium shot, subject seated near large window with snowy forest background. Camera Settings: ISO 400, f/3.5, 1/125 s. Film Grain: Fine.

LENS EFFECTS: Optics: Slight natural window light diffusion. Artifacts: None. Depth of Field: Moderate, subject sharp, background slightly blurred.

SUBJECT: Description: relaxed serene expression. Wardrobe: Plush white hooded bathrobe. Grooming: Long dark hair worn loose, natural makeup.

SCENE: Location: Cozy indoor room with large window. Time of Day: Daytime. Environment: Snow-covered forest visible outside.

VISUAL DETAILS: Action: Sitting comfortably against a large cushion. Props: Round table with coffee cup, bottle, and small items. Physics: Gentle natural daylight illuminating scene softly.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lighting: Soft natural window light creating gentle shadows. Tone: Calm, peaceful, cozy. Color Palette: Whites, soft grays, muted natural greens and browns.

TEXT ELEMENTS: Visible Text: None. Typography: None. Placement: None.

STYLE: Visual Aesthetic: Minimalistic cozy interior with serene winter nature view.

IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

PROMPT 6: “SHOT: Composition: Close-up portrait, two-frame vertical diptych with subject centered and facing different angles. Camera Settings: Medium aperture, ISO 800, moderate shutter speed for snow capture. Film Grain: Moderate natural grain.

LENS EFFECTS: Optics: Slight lens flare from snow reflection, soft focus on edges. Artifacts: Light snowflakes visible as bokeh. Depth of Field: Shallow, focused on subject's face.

SUBJECT: Description: serene expression. Wardrobe: Dark hooded coat with high collar, cozy thick fabric. Grooming: Long black hair partially covered by hood, some snow accumulated on hair and shoulders.

SCENE: Location: Outdoor snowy environment, likely urban or suburban. Time of Day: Nighttime or evening with artificial lighting. Environment: Falling snow with visible accumulation on subject and background surfaces.

VISUAL DETAILS: Action: Snow falling gently around subject, subject looking contemplative. Props: None. Physics: Snowflakes suspended mid-air, slight motion blur from falling snow.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lighting: Soft diffused light highlighting face, backlight enhancing snowflakes. Tone: Calm, cold atmosphere. Color Palette: Muted dark greens, grays, and whites with natural skin tones.

TEXT ELEMENTS: Visible Text: none. Typography: none. Placement: none.

STYLE: Visual Aesthetic: Realistic winter portrait with moody, peaceful ambiance.

IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

PROMPT 7: “SHOT: Composition: Medium close-up, side profile, slightly downward gaze, centered subject. Camera Settings: ISO 400, f/3.5, 1/500 s. Film Grain: Fine.

LENS EFFECTS: Optics: Slight natural vignette. Artifacts: None. Depth of Field: Shallow, blurred background.

SUBJECT: Description: long black hair flowing, serene expression. Wardrobe: Thick black coat, light beige scarf wrapped around neck. Grooming: Long flowing hair, natural makeup.

SCENE: Location: Snow-covered forest or park with bare trees and branches. Time of Day: Daytime, overcast. Environment: Falling snowflakes, winter cold atmosphere.

VISUAL DETAILS: Action: Standing still, looking downward contemplatively. Props: None visible. Physics: Snowflakes visibly falling and settling on hair and coat.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lighting: Soft diffuse natural light, overcast sky. Tone: Calm, peaceful, introspective. Color Palette: Monochromatic whites and blacks with muted beige accents.

TEXT ELEMENTS: Visible Text: None. Typography: None. Placement: None.

STYLE: Visual Aesthetic: Minimalist winter portrait with natural elements.

IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

PROMPT 8: “SHOT: Composition: Medium close-up, slightly low angle, subject looking up and to the side, forest background centered. Camera Settings: ISO 400, f/2.8, 1/125 s. Film Grain: Soft, fine grain.

LENS EFFECTS: Optics: Slight wide-angle lens, mild barrel distortion. Artifacts: None. Depth of Field: Shallow, background softly blurred.

SUBJECT: Description: serene expression. Wardrobe: Thick boucle-textured cream coat, chunky white knit mitten, large white scarf with black stripes. Grooming: Long dark hair framing face, natural makeup.

SCENE: Location: Snow-covered coniferous forest. Time of Day: Daytime, diffuse natural light. Environment: Snow on trees and ground, cold winter atmosphere.

VISUAL DETAILS: Action: Subject resting chin on mitten, hair gently blown by breeze. Props: None. Physics: Visible snow accumulation, soft ambient snow lighting.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lighting: Soft natural diffuse light from overcast sky. Tone: Calm, contemplative, peaceful. Color Palette: Muted whites, creams, dark brown hair, black scarf lines.

TEXT ELEMENTS: Visible Text: None. Typography: None. Placement: None.

STYLE: Visual Aesthetic: Naturalistic, serene winter portrait.

IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

PROMPT 9: “SHOT: Composition: Close-up portrait, angled slightly upward capturing joyful face. Camera Settings: ISO 400, f/4.5, 1/500 s. Film Grain: Light.

LENS EFFECTS: Optics: Slightly shallow focus, soft bokeh on snowy background. Artifacts: Minimal noise, no lens flare. Depth of Field: Shallow, emphasizing subject's face and snow on hat and shoulders.

SUBJECT: Description: joyful expression. Wardrobe: Thick navy blue knit scarf, dark winter coat, gray woolen furry hat with ear flaps, woolen gloves. Grooming: Long dark hair braided on one side, natural makeup, face dusted with fresh snow.

SCENE: Location: Snow-covered forest clearing with dense evergreens. Time of Day: Daylight, overcast sky. Environment: Snow falling gently, fresh snow on trees and ground.

VISUAL DETAILS: Action: Subject holding a hand-shaped snowball near her cheek, looking upwards smiling. Props: Hand-shaped snowball crafted from fresh snow. Physics: Snowflakes visible in midair, accumulation on clothing and hair.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lighting: Soft diffuse natural light typical of cloudy winter day. Tone: Bright, cheerful, cold. Color Palette: Whites, deep blues, grays, natural green from background trees.

TEXT ELEMENTS: Visible Text: none. Typography: none. Placement: none.

STYLE: Visual Aesthetic: Clean natural winter portrait with cozy, joyful mood.

IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

PROMPT 10: “SHOT: Composition: Medium close-up portrait, centered subject facing camera, soft background blur. Camera Settings: ISO 400, f/3.5, 1/500s. Film Grain: Moderate.

LENS EFFECTS: Optics: Slight bokeh around edges, minimal distortion. Artifacts: None. Depth of Field: Shallow, focused on subject's face.

SUBJECT: Description: neutral expression, slightly parted lips. Wardrobe: Thick dark blue coat, dark plaid scarf wrapped around neck, blue patterned mittens. Grooming: Short straight black hair with bangs, natural makeup.

SCENE: Location: Snowy outdoor forest or park, blurred tall trees in background. Time of Day: Overcast daylight. Environment: Falling snow, cold winter weather.

VISUAL DETAILS: Action: Subject standing still, holding hands close near scarf. Props: None. Physics: Visible snowflakes falling, light snowfall accumulation.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lighting: Soft diffused natural light, cool tones. Tone: Calm, serene, chilly atmosphere. Color Palette: Cool blues, whites, muted dark tones.

TEXT ELEMENTS: Visible Text: None. Typography: None. Placement: None.

STYLE: Visual Aesthetic: Realistic, candid winter portrait.

IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

PROMPT 11: “SHOT: Composition: Medium vertical portrait, centered subject with snowy forest and mountain backdrop. Camera Settings: ISO 400, f/4, 1/500s. Film Grain: Subtle.

LENS EFFECTS: Optics: Standard 50mm lens, slight bokeh on background. Artifacts: None. Depth of Field: Shallow, focused on subject.

SUBJECT: Description: smiling. Wardrobe: Beige puffy jacket with hood, white knit beanie hat with pom-pom, white mittens, white pants. Grooming: Long straight hair tucked under hat, natural makeup, round sunglasses.

SCENE: Location: Snowy forest near mountain range. Time of Day: Late morning with soft sunlight. Environment: Cold winter, snow falling gently.

VISUAL DETAILS: Action: Standing facing camera holding mittens together, smiling. Props: None. Physics: Light snowflakes visible around subject.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lighting: Natural soft diffuse daylight, slight backlighting. Tone: Bright, cheerful winter mood. Color Palette: Neutral with warm beige tones and white contrasts.

TEXT ELEMENTS: Visible Text: None. Typography: None. Placement: None.

STYLE: Visual Aesthetic: Clean, crisp, lifestyle winter fashion photography.

IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

PROMPT 12: “SHOT: Composition: Medium shot, centered subject, mountains in background. Camera Settings: ISO 100, f/4, 1/500 s. Film Grain: Fine.

LENS EFFECTS: Optics: Slight wide-angle, minimal distortion. Artifacts: None. Depth of Field: Moderate, subject and background in focus.

SUBJECT: Description: smiling with eyes closed. Wardrobe: Light blue fluffy winter hat, matching light blue puffer jacket, white inner shirt. Grooming: Long black hair, loose and flowing.

SCENE: Location: Snow-covered alpine mountain area. Time of Day: Midday, bright sunlight. Environment: Clear blue sky, snowy ground, mountain peaks.

VISUAL DETAILS: Action: Hands raised with small snow or ice particles falling above. Props: None. Physics: Visible snow particles suspended in air.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lighting: Natural bright sunlight, soft shadows. Tone: Cheerful, fresh, crisp. Color Palette: Cool tones of blue and white with natural earthy mountain shades.

TEXT ELEMENTS: Visible Text: None. Typography: None. Placement: None.

STYLE: Visual Aesthetic: Clean, vibrant winter outdoor photography.

IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

PROMPT 13: “SHOT: Composition: Medium close-up, profile view, centered subject looking upward. Camera Settings: Wide aperture f/2.8, ISO 400, 1/200 s. Film Grain: Soft fine grain.

LENS EFFECTS: Optics: Slight bokeh with smooth background blur. Artifacts: None. Depth of Field: Shallow, subject sharply focused, background diffused.

SUBJECT: Description: peaceful expression. Wardrobe: Light blue knit beanie, matching blue knit mittens, soft blue scarf, thick white cable knit sweater. Grooming: Long straight black hair under beanie, natural makeup.

SCENE: Location: Snowy outdoor setting, winter forest or park. Time of Day: Daytime, overcast. Environment: Falling snow, cold atmosphere.

VISUAL DETAILS: Action: Subject holding hands near face as if feeling snowflakes. Props: None. Physics: Snowflakes softly falling around.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lighting: Soft diffused natural light, muted shadows. Tone: Calm, serene, peaceful. Color Palette: Cool blues, whites, muted grays.

TEXT ELEMENTS: Visible Text: None. Typography: None. Placement: None.

STYLE: Visual Aesthetic: Naturalistic, soft-focus winter portrait.

IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

PROMPT 14: “SHOT: Composition: Medium portrait, centered, eye-level. Camera Settings: ISO 400, f/2.2, 1/500s. Film Grain: Fine natural grain.

LENS EFFECTS: Optics: Slight bokeh background blur. Artifacts: Soft light snowflakes visible. Depth of Field: Shallow, focused on subject's face.

SUBJECT: Description: calm expression. Wardrobe: Bright blue sweater over white long-sleeve top, black pants, white shoes. Grooming: Long black hair loose, natural makeup.

SCENE: Location: Outdoor wooden bench in snowy forest. Time of Day: Daytime, overcast sky. Environment: Snow-covered pine trees, light snowfall.

VISUAL DETAILS: Action: Sitting cross-legged, hands clasped over knees. Props: Wooden bench. Physics: Falling snowflakes, cold atmosphere.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lighting: Soft diffused natural light. Tone: Cool, serene, peaceful. Color Palette: Blue, white, black, green, muted natural hues.

TEXT ELEMENTS: Visible Text: "Cici AI" watermark bottom right. Typography: Simple sans-serif, small size. Placement: Lower right corner.

STYLE: Visual Aesthetic: Naturalistic, candid winter portrait.

IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

Bước 3: Hoàn tất

Sau khi dán câu lệnh, bạn chỉ cần đợi vài giây để AI xử lý và hiển thị kết quả. Mỗi lần tạo ảnh, Gemini sẽ đưa ra nhiều phiên bản khác nhau, bạn có thể chọn hình ưng ý nhất hoặc thử lại để có hiệu ứng tuyết, ánh sáng và góc nhìn tự nhiên hơn.