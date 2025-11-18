Câu lệnh để tạo những bức ảnh chủ đề thầy cô giáo nhân dịp 20/11 với Gemini AI

Ngày Nhà giáo Việt Nam 20/11 đang đến gần, là dịp để chúng ta bày tỏ lòng tri ân sâu sắc đến những người thầy, người cô đã dày công vun đắp tri thức. Bên cạnh những món quà đặc biệt, một bức ảnh chân dung ấn tượng, thể hiện được sự tôn kính và tình cảm của học trò sẽ là món quà tinh thần vô giá đối với những người lái đò. Giờ đây, chỉ với những câu lệnh Gemini AI, bạn sẽ tạo nên bức ảnh kỷ niệm về thầy cô thật trang trọng, ý nghĩa và đầy cảm xúc.

Bước 1: Truy cập công cụ và tải ảnh lên

Đầu tiên, bạn tìm kiếm và truy cập vào trang web của Google Gemini hoặc ứng dụng Gemini trên điện thoại). Chọn tính năng "Tạo hình ảnh" (Image Generation) hoặc giao diện nhập câu lệnh trực tiếp.

Sau đó, bạn tải lên bức ảnh chân dung rõ nét của Thầy mà muốn AI sử dụng khuôn mặt. Lưu ý chọn ảnh Thầy giáo chính diện hoặc góc 3/4 rõ ràng, không bị che bởi tóc hay vật thể. Bên cạnh đó, ánh sáng cần đồng đều, không quá tối hoặc bị ngược sáng mạnh để AI lấy nét tốt nhất.

Bước 2: Nhập câu lệnh

Sao chép và dán (copy-paste) một trong các câu lệnh sau vào Gemini.

Hình 1:

Use 100% my uploaded face as the identity reference, keeping the face natural and realistic with correct proportions and skin texture. A handsome young Vietnamese male teacher (use uploaded photo for face and hairstyle), radiant smile, standing outdoors, looking at the viewer, wearing a white shirt and navy tie, full body portrait, eye-level shot, shallow depth of field, stunning bokeh background featuring lush green trees and soft-focus traditional yellow buildings, natural sunlight, warm and bright illumination, soft shadows, hyperrealistic photography, highly detailed, ultra quality, 8k, cinematic lighting, professional outdoor portrait.

Hình 2:

Cảnh quay điện ảnh cận cảnh một thầy giáo nam trẻ tuổi người Việt Nam (dùng ảnh đã tải lên để làm rõ mặt và kiểu tóc) mặc áo sơ mi xanh nhạt và quần tây đen, đứng gần bảng phấn đầy chữ viết tay. Thầy mỉm cười nhẹ nhàng trong khi cầm một viên phấn. Ánh sáng ban ngày dịu nhẹ, tông màu ấm áp, hậu cảnh lớp học hơi mờ, hình ảnh siêu thực 8K.

Hình 3:

Full-body shot of a Vietnamese teacher and a female student posing together in the schoolyard under small blooming flame trees (hoa phượng). The teacher is wearing a white shirt and navy tie and holding a bouquet of flowers, while the student beside him is wearing a pure white Ao Dai and holding a certificate of appreciation. Behind them are subtle red-orange blossoms from the flame trees and festive 20/11 decorations, including a visible “Happy Teacher’s Day 20/11” banner. Maintain the authentic faces of the teacher and the student exactly as in the uploaded images (100% identity match).

Style: professional portrait, bright sunny morning light, natural skin tones, realistic shadows, 4K-8K resolution, joyful and heartwarming atmosphere.

Hình 4:

A Vietnamese teacher and his student standing inside a bright classroom, both smiling warmly. The student is giving the teacher a bouquet of fresh flowers while the blackboard behind them is decorated with chalk writing “Chúc mừng ngày Nhà giáo Việt Nam 20/11”. Natural daylight streams through classroom windows, creating a soft warm tone.Keep the original faces of the teacher and student from the uploaded images (100% identity match). Style: photorealistic, cinematic lighting, 8K, shot with Canon EOS R5, shallow depth of field, bokeh background, vibrant colors.

Hình 5:

Use 100% of the uploaded face reference to ensure full facial identity consistency - natural proportions, authentic skin texture, and emotional realism. A handsome young Vietnamese male teacher (use uploaded photo for face and hairstyle), radiant smile, standing outdoors, looking at the viewer, full body portrait, eye-level shot, appearing to be a teacher or educator, is speaking at a podium, wearing a white shirt and navy tie. Captured in natural soft daylight, medium shot, standing on an outdoor school ground. The background is softly blurred, featuring a traditional yellow Vietnamese school building and a large national flag waving proudly. In the foreground and background, a crowd of Vietnamese students in white uniforms with red scarves appears slightly out of focus, forming an attentive audience. Shallow depth of field, cinematic bokeh, professional hyperrealistic photography in 8K, detailed lighting and textures, Canon EOS R5 quality, vibrant color tones, respectful atmosphere, slightly low-angle composition, crisp facial features, lifelike skin detail, and harmonious tone balance.

Hình 6:

Ultra-realistic cinematic medium shot of a Vietnamese male teacher (use uploaded photo for face and hairstyle) standing in front of a chalkboard filled with neat handwriting and equations. He’s explaining with passion, holding chalk in one hand, while students are attentively writing notes. Soft golden sunlight enters through the classroom windows, highlighting chalk dust in the air. 8K ultra-detailed, cinematic lighting, sharp focus, warm nostalgic tone, professional lens effect. Sharper subject image.

Hình 7:

Ảnh toàn thân đậm chất điện ảnh của một thầy giáo nam người Việt Nam trẻ (sử dụng ảnh đã tải lên để làm rõ khuôn mặt và kiểu tóc) mặc áo sơ mi và quần tây sáng màu, đang đi dọc hành lang trường học với những bức tường vàng và cánh cửa xanh lá cây, các phòng có các bảng tên lớp 12A1. Ánh nắng chiều dịu nhẹ, ánh đèn nền dịu nhẹ phác họa hình bóng thầy, nét mặt điềm tĩnh và trầm ngâm, độ sâu trường ảnh 8K đậm chất điện ảnh.

Bước 3: Chỉnh sửa và gửi lời tri ân

Bạn có thể thay đổi chi tiết như giáo viên môn nào (Thầy giáo dạy Sinh học với mô hình DNA, Thầy giáo dạy Văn với bút máy) hoặc tông màu (Sepia hoài niệm, Vibrant hiện đại). Sau khi có bức ảnh ưng ý, bạn tải ảnh về và in ra, hoặc gửi kèm lời chúc ý nghĩa nhất trong ngày 20/11.

Với Gemini AI, việc tạo ra một món quà tri ân 20/11 độc đáo, ý nghĩa và chứa đựng cả tấm lòng của học trò đã trở nên dễ dàng hơn bao giờ hết. Hãy thử tạo ngay để gửi gắm những lời cảm ơn chân thành nhất đến người thầy cô kính yêu đúng dịp 20/11 này nhé.