Cách tạo bộ ảnh Trung Thu cho em nhỏ bằng AI Gemini cực đơn giản mà đẹp

Trung Thu sắp đến, bạn có muốn lưu giữ kỷ niệm đáng nhớ cho các em nhỏ bằng những bức ảnh thật xinh xắn mà không cần tốn quá nhiều công sức? Hãy xem ngay cách tạo ảnh Trung Thu cho bé bằng AI Gemini vừa dễ làm, vừa hợp xu hướng, cho ra hình ảnh đẹp sắc nét mà không cần tốn quá nhiều công sức. Chỉ với vài thao tác đơn giản để có ngay bộ ảnh Trung Thu xinh lung linh cho bé.

Bước 1: Truy cập vào công cụ AI Gemini

Tìm kiếm và truy cập vào trang web của Google Gemini hoặc ứng dụng Google Gemini. Sau đó, bạn chọn vào mục Tạo hình ảnh ở trên thanh đặt câu hỏi.

Bước 2: Chọn ảnh và câu lệnh

Chọn tấm ảnh bé mà bạn muốn AI ghép và copy paste các câu lệnh có sẵn sau đây:

Hình 1: "A festive Mid-Autumn portrait of a little girl sitting gracefully against a deep red background (use upload photo). She has a slim, delicate figure and is dressed in a red halter-neck dress with layered fabric and a flowing white skirt underneath. A matching red headband adorns her hair. She leans her head gently against an oversized mooncake prop with intricate traditional patterns, as if peacefully resting. Behind her, decorative golden paper fish float in the air, symbolizing prosperity, while a large red flower and golden lattice panel accentuate the scene. The overall setup is artistic, warm, and celebratory of Mid-Autumn traditions. Lighting is soft and even, casting a festive glow over the child and props. Keep all outfits, background, and details the same. Only replace the face with the exact face from the uploaded image, preserving".

Hình 2: "A traditional Mid-Autumn Festival portrait of a young child sitting on a wooden chair in a festive indoor setup. The child is dressed in a simple brown áo bà ba outfit with buttoned top and loose pants, paired with a black-and-white checkered khăn rằn tied around the head. On the child's lap is a colorful star lantern decorated with green tinsel. Around the setting are typical Mid-Autumn decorations: red velvet curtain backdrop with multiple star lanterns hanging, painted paper masks with smiling faces, a small lion dance head, and dried floral arrangements with warm autumn tones. On a low wooden table next to the child are mooncakes, a ceramic tea set, toy figurines, and festive ornaments. The atmosphere is warm, nostalgic, and joyful. Keep everything exactly the same, only replace the face with the exact face from the uploaded image, preserving all natural features and expression accurately".

Hình 3: "A full-body portrait of a young boy in a Mid-Autumn Festival setting, dressed in a traditional Vietnamese festive outfit. He is wearing a white cross-collar shirt with a lion head embroidery on the chest, paired with bright red shorts and a matching red cap. He is barefoot, smiling happily, and playfully raising one hand. Next to him is a large red festival drum and scattered traditional toys. The background features a giant decorative red carp (symbol of Mid-Autumn), red cherry blossom branches, colorful butterfly lanterns, and festive ornaments. The atmosphere is joyful, festive, and culturally rich, styled in a cinematic, ultra-realistic way. IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

Hình 4: "A full-body portrait of a young boy in traditional Vietnamese attire, sitting on a small bamboo bench in a festive Mid-Autumn setting. He is wearing a beige ao dai (long tunic) with simple brown trousers, paired with a classic black turban-style headpiece. He holds a red paper fan in his hand while smiling brightly. On the bamboo table beside him are traditional mooncakes and an old-style oil lamp. Around him are Mid-Autumn Festival decorations: a large red carp-shaped lion head, star lanterns, bamboo toys, and green bamboo leaves. The background features a red wooden wall and festive hanging ornaments, illuminated with warm indoor lighting that creates a nostalgic and cultural atmosphere. Cinematic, ultra-realistic style with rich cultural detail. IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must match perfectly and not be altered".

Hình 5: "A little girl (use upload photo) in a red traditional festive outfit is standing barefoot on a giant mooncake stage. She is gracefully raising her right arm, holding a small lantern, with her left arm extended sideways like dancing. Her outfit is a deep red halter dress with layered fabric and a large bow on the chest, decorated with subtle golden patterns. Her hair is styled neatly with a red flower accessory. The background is a Mid-Autumn Festival setup with a big glowing moon, bright red velvet curtains, colorful paper clouds, green fabric ribbons, and traditional festive toys (lion head, paper rooster, mini lanterns). The atmosphere is joyful, vibrant, and theatrical. Keep all details exactly the same, only replace the face with the on".

Hình 6: "A full-body portrait of a young child dressed in a traditional red festive outfit for Mid-Autumn Festival. The outfit is a sleeveless red halter-top with a decorative floral emblem at the chest, paired with a flowing red skirt layered with white fabric underneath. The child wears a matching headpiece with blue and red accents, smiling with joy. She is standing in front of a vibrant Mid-Autumn Festival stage decorated with a large glowing full moon at the center, surrounded by red curtains and large yellow-orange flower decorations. Traditional items such as drums, star-shaped lanterns, and a colorful lion dance mask are placed around the stage. The atmosphere is festive, warm, and joyful, styled in a cinematic and ultra-realistic way. IMPORTANT: Preserve the exact face, identity, and expression from the uploaded reference photo. The face must remain identical to the uploaded image, with no alterations".

Hình 7: "A warm and festive Mid-Autumn Festival portrait of a little girl (use upload photo) sitting on a traditional wooden bench. She is wearing a vibrant áo yếm with a golden yellow embroidered bodice featuring intricate floral and phoenix patterns, paired with a flowing black silk skirt. Her hair is styled in two neat braids tied with red ribbons, giving a playful and traditional vibe. She is holding a star-shaped lantern decorated with tinsel and tassels, lifting it up curiously as she gazes at it with innocence. Around her are Mid-Autumn decorations: colorful paper fish lanterns hanging from above, star lanterns with green tinsel frames on the wall, and a lion dance mask placed behind. On the small bamboo table next to her sits a plate of mooncakes and fruits, enhancing the festive spirit. The background is warmly lit with a nostalgic tone, highlighting the cozy atmosphere of a Vietnamese Mid-Autumn night. The photo is detailed, cinematic, high-resolution".

Bước 3: Hoàn tất

Sau khi nhập xong các câu lệnh trên, AI cần một ít thời gian để tạo ra thành phẩm. Sau khi có hình ảnh, bạn chọn tải ảnh về máy là hoàn tất. Tốt nhất là bạn hãy tạo nhiều lần để AI Gemini có thể cho ra được kết quả đẹp nhất nhé.

Chỉ đơn giản như vậy, bạn hoàn toàn có thể tạo ra những bức ảnh Trung thu đáng yêu, lung linh cho bé chỉ bằng AI Gemini mà không cần công cụ chuyên nghiệp hay quá phức tạp. Còn chần chờ gì mà không tạo cho em bé của bạn một bộ ảnh thật đặc biệt nhân dịp Trung Thu này!