Đội hình tân binh đáng chú ý nhất Premier League

TPO - Tờ The Sun vừa bầu chọn ra đội hình tân binh đáng chú ý nhất Premier League trong kỳ chuyển nhượng mùa Đông vừa qua theo sơ đồ 4-3-3. Trong đó, Chelsea góp mặt 3 ngôi sao gồm Benoit Badiashile, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk.
Đội hình tân binh đáng chú ý nhất Premier League ảnh 1

Thủ môn: Keylor Navas (Nottingham Forest).
Đội hình tân binh đáng chú ý nhất Premier League ảnh 2

Hậu vệ phải: Pedro Porro (Tottenham).
Đội hình tân binh đáng chú ý nhất Premier League ảnh 3

Trung vệ: Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth).
Đội hình tân binh đáng chú ý nhất Premier League ảnh 4

Trung vệ: Benoit Badiashile (Chelsea).
Đội hình tân binh đáng chú ý nhất Premier League ảnh 5

Hậu vệ trái: Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City).
Đội hình tân binh đáng chú ý nhất Premier League ảnh 6

Tiền vệ: Joao Gomes (Wolves).
Đội hình tân binh đáng chú ý nhất Premier League ảnh 7

Tiền vệ: Jorginho (Arsenal).
Đội hình tân binh đáng chú ý nhất Premier League ảnh 8

Tiền vệ: Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea).
Đội hình tân binh đáng chú ý nhất Premier League ảnh 9

Tiền đạo: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).
Đội hình tân binh đáng chú ý nhất Premier League ảnh 10

Tiền đạo: Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth).
Đội hình tân binh đáng chú ý nhất Premier League ảnh 11

Tiền đạo: Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea).
Bảo Tuấn
