TPO - Tờ The Sun vừa bầu chọn ra đội hình tân binh đáng chú ý nhất Premier League trong kỳ chuyển nhượng mùa Đông vừa qua theo sơ đồ 4-3-3. Trong đó, Chelsea góp mặt 3 ngôi sao gồm Benoit Badiashile, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk.
Thủ môn: Keylor Navas (Nottingham Forest).
Hậu vệ phải: Pedro Porro (Tottenham).
Trung vệ: Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth).
Trung vệ: Benoit Badiashile (Chelsea).
Hậu vệ trái: Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City).
Tiền vệ: Joao Gomes (Wolves).
Tiền vệ: Jorginho (Arsenal).
Tiền vệ: Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea).
Tiền đạo: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).
Tiền đạo: Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth).
Tiền đạo: Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea).