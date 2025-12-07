'Lễ trao giải Nghệ sĩ châu Á' đã khép lại lễ kỷ niệm 10 năm thành lập

Stray Kids đã mang về tổng cộng tám giải thưởng, bao gồm 2 giải Daesang (Giải thưởng lớn) cho "Nghệ sĩ của năm" và "Album của năm", cùng các giải thưởng cá nhân cho Felix và Hyunjin. IU đã giành được 6 giải thưởng, bao gồm "Nghệ sĩ của năm", và IVE giành được 6 giải thưởng, bao gồm "Bài hát của năm" và 3 giải thưởng cá nhân cho Jang Won Young. Lee Junho và Park Bo Gum mỗi người được trao 4 giải thưởng, bao gồm "Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất năm".

Daesang – Artist of the Year (Actor): IU

Daesang – Artist of the Year (Singer): Stray Kids

Daesang – Song of the Year: IVE – “REBEL HEART”

Daesang – Album of the Year: Stray Kids – “KARMA”

Daesang – Best Actor of the Year (TV): Lee Junho

Daesang – Best Actor of the Year (OTT): Park Bo Gum

Daesang – Best Actress of the Year (TV): Lim Yoona

Daesang – Best Actress of the Year (OTT): Moon So Ri

Daesang – Stage of the Year: ATEEZ

Daesang – Performance of the Year: RIIZE

Daesang – Music Icon of the Year: LE SSERAFIM

Symbol of AAA: Jang Won Young

Best Artist (Actor): Lee Jun Hyuk, Lim Yoona, Lee Junho, Kim You Jung, Uhm Ji Won, IU, Moon So Ri, Park Bo Gum, Satoh Takeru

Best Artist (Singer): MONSTA X, ATEEZ, WOODZ, JJ Lin, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Stray Kids, RIIZE, ALLDAY PROJECT

Best Actor (Male): Lee Jun Young, Choo Young Woo

Best Actor (Female): Hyeri, Cha Joo Young

Best Musician (Group): KISS OF LIFE, MEOVV, TWS

Best Musician (Solo): Yena, ASH ISLAND, CHANMINA

Best K-pop Record: IVE, Stray Kids, ATEEZ

Best Music Video: MEOVV – “HANDS UP”

Best OST: “Golden” (“KPop Demon Hunters” OST)

Best Couple: Park Bo Gum and IU (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Best Performance: KiiiKiii, CORTIS

Best Voice Performance: Arden Cho

Best Band: QWER

Best Producer: 3RACHA (Stray Kids)

Best Choice: Lee Yi Kyung, Hyunjin (Stray Kids), Shuhua (i-dle), Hongjoong (ATEEZ), Kim Chaewon (LE SSERAFIM)

Best New Artist: AHOF, NEXZ, KickFlip

Rookie of the Year (Actor): Park Yoon Ho

Rookie of the Year (Singer): KiiiKiii, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS

Popularity Award (Actor): Lee Junho, Kim Hye Yoon

Popularity Award (Solo): Lim Young Woong, Yuqi (i-dle)

Popularity Award (Group): Stray Kids, NiziU

New Wave Award (Actor): Yunho (ATEEZ)

New Wave Award (Singer): ALLDAY PROJECT

Emotive Award (Actor): Kang You Seok

Emotive Award (Singer): RIIZE

Icon Award (Actor): Choo Young Woo

Icon Award (Singer): CRAVITY

Potential Award: xikers

Asia Star Award: JJ Lin, Lim Yoona, Satoh Takeru

Asia Celebrity Award: Jang Won Young, Park Bo Gum

Fabulous Award: Lee Junho, IU

Scene Stealer Award: Choi Dae Hoon

Hot Trend Award: IU

History of K-pop: MONSTA X

Grand Presence of K-pop: Jang Won Young (IVE), Felix (Stray Kids)

Legendary Producer: BUMZU

Legendary K-pop Master Professional: Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment)

Legendary Couple: Park Bo Gum and Kim You Jung (“Love in the Moonlight”)

Legendary Actor: Uhm Ji Won, Lee Jun Hyuk

Legendary Solo: IU, G-Dragon

Legendary Group: BLACKPINK, BTS